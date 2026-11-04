FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™)

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Dr. Peter and Ginger Breggin's avatar
Dr. Peter and Ginger Breggin
3h

Congratulations to Dr. McCullough, and to you, John and the rest of your team for continuing to expose the truths about COVID-19, the vaccines, and the global predators manipulating us all. ~ Ginger Breggin

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Laura Kasner's avatar
Laura Kasner
3h

John - I hope Peter brought up the subject of the embalmer clots, seeing as though Joe Rogan won’t interview Tom Haviland or Richard Hirschman.

Rogan told his buddy Alex Jones to interview Richard (which he did almost 3 years ago) - so he knows they aren’t a hoax. Hmmm. Why won’t Rogan interview Richard????

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