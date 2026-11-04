Shocking how quickly five years goes by. It seems like yesterday that Dr. Peter McCullough headed down to Austin to record his first interview with Joe Rogan in December 2021. The next day I received word that the White House and other powerful figures in the federal government were exerting pressure on Joe Rogan to cancel publication of the interview. To Rogan’s great credit, he resisted the pressure and posted the conversation, which quickly went viral.

Yesterday they got together again to review the last five years, as well as the two books that Dr. McCullough & I have published together since 2022 — The Courage to Face COVID-19 and Vaccines: Mythology, Ideology, and Reality.

Special thanks to Mr. Rogan for recognizing the value of Dr. McCullough’s ongoing efforts to investigate the reality of this greatest fraud in history, combined with the greatest assault on bodily autonomy and civil liberties in US history.

Check out the interview, and please like it and share it with your friend.

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