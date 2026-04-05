FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

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DBC's avatar
DBC
11h

"FOCAL POINTS has partnered with Pique to promote your optimal health."

Merchandising journalism

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Jean Murray's avatar
Jean Murray
16h

Your a good man Michael. And very wise.

Thank you for sharing this information.

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