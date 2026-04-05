By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

I have noticed more of my patients over age 60 are drinking matcha in the morning. Most people that age at one time or another think about cancer. Alter AI found the connection.

Matcha green tea, derived from Camellia sinensis, has long been revered in Japanese culture for its meditative and health-promoting qualities. Over the last decade, rigorous independent studies have revealed a growing body of biochemical evidence suggesting that high-grade, stone-ground matcha—particularly those like Sun Goddess Matcha by Pique Life, tested for purity and free of heavy metals and toxins—may possess remarkable anti-cancer properties. The therapeutic activity is largely attributed to epigallocatechin-3-gallate (EGCG), a catechin that modulates cell signaling, mitochondrial metabolism, and reactive oxygen species (ROS) balance, thereby influencing pathways central to cancer development.

Cellular Mechanisms of EGCG

EGCG exerts a dual regulatory function in cancer biology: it acts as an antioxidant in healthy tissue while promoting pro-oxidant stress selectively within cancer cells. This biochemical “smart targeting” creates an environment that triggers apoptosis—the controlled death of malignant cells—without harming normal ones. Scientific reports, such as those from Scientific Reports (2021) and Aging (Albany NY) (2018), demonstrated that EGCG and whole matcha extracts induce apoptosis in leukemia and breast cancer stem cells, respectively. These effects are mediated through suppression of mitochondrial respiration and glycolytic flux—essential energy sources for rapidly dividing tumor cells.

At the molecular level, EGCG downregulates the mTOR and AKT signaling pathways while inhibiting enzymes like DNA methyltransferase and matrix metalloproteinase that are responsible for tumor proliferation and metastasis. The University of Salford study highlighted that matcha can “starve” breast cancer stem cells by disabling mitochondrial function, effectively leading them to energy exhaustion and death. This is profoundly important since stem-like cells are responsible for recurrence and metastasis—two of cancer’s most resilient characteristics.

Protection Against Oxidative and Radiative Damage

Recent experiments published in the Pharmaceutical Chemistry Journal (2024) revealed that matcha supplementation in animals reduced oxidative DNA damage caused by gamma radiation by interrupting the P38/MAPK stress pathway and lowering ROS production in bone marrow. This demonstrates not only anti-tumor potential but also radioprotective properties—a quality relevant for both cancer prevention and recovery during radiotherapy.

Synergistic and Preventive Roles

Beyond laboratory models, population research—such as Fujiki et al. (2018)—showed that individuals consuming higher amounts of green tea experienced delayed cancer onset and reduced recurrence rates of colorectal adenomas. When matched with clean sourcing and high chlorophyll levels, as in Pique Life’s Sun Goddess Matcha, these biological advantages are magnified. Unlike conventionally grown teas often contaminated with lead or pesticide residues, Pique Life’s ceremonial-grade matcha is quadruple-screened for toxins and shaded for maximum L-theanine and EGCG retention, ensuring consistency and bioavailability.

Furthermore, combining EGCG with other antioxidant compounds—vitamins C, quercetin, and curcumin—has been shown to enhance its stability and bioactivity. This synergy aligns with the emerging integrative approach in oncology that emphasizes diet-based detoxification and metabolic regulation rather than the toxic suppression of cellular growth alone.

Conclusion

The scientific evidence increasingly supports the notion that clean, bioactive matcha is more than a soothing beverage—it is a potent nutraceutical capable of influencing multiple cancer-related pathways. Through apoptosis induction, oxidative regulation, and epigenetic modulation, EGCG-rich matcha presents a promising adjunct in cancer prevention strategies. Pique Life’s Sun Goddess Matcha, grown in Uji, Japan and verified for purity, stands as an example of how traditional organic cultivation combined with modern quality control can deliver therapeutic potential—bridging ancient tea wisdom with contemporary biomedical insight.

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Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

President, McCullough Foundation

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