By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Our public health agencies continue to promote COVID-19 vaccination making the false drug claim of reductions in disease severity and death. No randomized, placebo-controlled clinical trial has found reductions in hospitalization or death as a primary endpoint with COVID-19 vaccination. In 2021, Atlanta-based US CDC and its state actor, CNN falsely reported that COVID-19 cases represented a “pandemic of the unvaccinated.”

A report by Carmola et al from May 2021 and May 2022, identified 1,957 individuals (48% vaccinated) who tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 within the Emory Healthcare system in Atlanta, Georgia, during a time when universal screening was performed for all hospitalizations and Emergency Department (ED) visits, regardless of symptoms. They performed detailed manual review of the Electronic Medical Records (EMR) for each individual.