By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

The news was buzzing about a Russian cancer vaccine back in 2024-25. But the story has gone cold in 2026; I wondered why?

🔬 How It Works

EnteroMix is a Russian-developed therapeutic cancer vaccine combining two strategies. The first is an oncolytic viral cocktail — four replication-competent enteroviruses (CVA21, ECHO-7, EV-B75, and a poliovirus–rhinovirus chimera) that selectively infect and lyse tumor cells, releasing antigens and danger signals that “heat” the tumor microenvironment. The second is a personalized mRNA vaccine — synthesized from the patient’s own tumor RNA — that encodes patient-specific neoantigens, training T-cells to hunt cancer cells bearing those mutational signatures.