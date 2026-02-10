FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

Mark Thomas
4h

It's easy to hate billionaires, but I don't see this behavior as exclusive to them. All sorts of guys want to get laid and find different ways to try to achieve that end. Coaches, teachers, etc. just a few examples of guys that have let their perversions run wild. It's a story as old as humanity itself.

TriTorch
4h

Yep! Power corrupts and absolute power corrupts absolutely.

The reason we are in this mess running headlong into tyranny is because the majority of people refuse to believe that the controllers would ever do this to us. These eternal optimists appear to be blind to this most fundamental construct of human nature: that power attracts and then corrupts nearly everyone who wields it—and the globalists - those obscure puppetmaster billionaires you never read about in Forbes and who've spent decades away from the disinfectant properties of sunlight - have indeed become quite corrupted.

I’ve tried and failed countless times to open their eyes to the truth of the situation – that the elites are evil incarnate, and that they want most of us dead, and that they want to enslave the rest of us. And the stunning part about their blindness is that none of this is new: the psychopaths often rise to the top of every power structure over time as the bad drives out the good and as such tyranny has taken control of nations many many times throughout history. This time is no different, and the freedom we take for granted has actually been an aberration from the historical norm.

To solve: We first need to build a platform of local strength, self-dependence, and resiliency. Once done, and we have a solid foundation from which to stand, from there we begin working on taking back the higher levels: country, state, federal.

The solution is to get local, get self-dependent, get the common unity back in community by building webs of resilience with your neighbors, get control of your school boards, mayors and sherrif's office, and town councils (the last places we still hold all of the cards), get a garden in your lawn no matter how small, a single tomato plant is better than nothing, get a well (water is your most important resource hands down), get ready, get moving, get doing, get bartering, and get God.

Waiting for a billionaire puppet politician to solve these problems for us is a fools errand as this article by Mr. Leake exposes. -> We are the ones we've been waiting for. <- Not them.

