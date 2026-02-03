Fellow Substack author, Sayer Ji, just published a fascinating report on emails exchanged between Jeffrey Epstein and senior officers at the Gates Foundation and J.P. Morgan, proposing ways to financialize and profit from future pandemics, especially in the sector of vaccine development.

It’s likely that Epstein started thinking along these lines in 2010, when the Rockefeller Foundation published its report Scenarios for the Future of Technology and International Development. The scenario titled “LOCKSTEP” envisions an international viral pandemic emerging in the years ahead, managed by tight top-down government control and authoritarian leadership.

Back in 2022, when I was researching our first book, The Courage to Face COVID-19, I had a hunch that Jeffrey and Bill were probably cooking up something along these lines (see excerpt below).

CHAPTER 32: The Pied Piper of Science

On April 10, 2020, the mathematician and fund manager Eric Weinstein, posted a solo episode of his podcast “The Portal” in which he offered his reflections on Jeffrey Epstein. After vividly describing a 2004 encounter with the notorious financier in Manhattan, Weinstein presented his hypothesis that Epstein was not a money manager, but “more probably a construction of one or more intelligence agencies, interested alternatively in powerful actors and scientists.” At around 43 minutes into the podcast, Weinstein posed an intriguing question:

“Why was Jeffrey Epstein so focused on science?” To elaborate this question, Weinstein offered his general reflections about funding for scientific research.

For some reason the United States has been losing its appetite for funding high level scientific research and protecting it with academic freedom. ... And after Vannevar Bush and the Endless Frontier Doctrine forced us to do our blue-sky research inside of universities rather than research institutions dedicated to the purpose, we developed a weird problem. We would no longer be able to pay our scientists ... And so, what I have likened this to, is that the United States had something like a Ferrari convertible, and it left the top down so that it filled up with rain, and then it started scrawling “Steal Me,” in Mandarin, Farsi, and Russian on its front bonnet. We are not protecting our scientific assets. In fact, when Jeffrey Epstein came back out of prison, I tweeted that Jeffrey Epstein was funding what the American government refused to fund. ... I was extremely dismayed that we are fundamentally leaving this open. We left a niche for such a person to start exploiting us.

An entire stratum of American society, consisting of intelligent people who spent their youth studying science, isn’t getting properly paid. Though Weinstein specifically referred to theoretical physicists in the United States, his observation equally applies to life science professionals all over the world. Within the fields of pharmacology, virology, and molecular biology, there is an army of highly trained people whose university incomes are little compared to that of finance professionals, asset managers, and attorneys. As the case of Dr. Andrew Hill illustrates, leaders of the Bio-Pharmaceutical Complex such as Bill Gates have filled the pay vacuum by providing generous resources for thousands of research scientists. In so doing, he has become their patron.

On October 19, 2019, the New York Times published a report headlined “Bill Gates Met with Jeffrey Epstein Many Times, Despite His Past.”Most notable was the report’s references to Epstein’s expressed desire, on multiple occasions, to partner with Gates in financing global health technologies. Like Gates, Epstein seemed to have recognized the great power that would derive from creating and controlling technology on which the health of all humans, across all nations, could come to rely.

Emails exchanged between Epstein, Gates, and biotech venture capitalist Boris Nikolic in 2017 discuss a vaccine venture similar to that of CEPI’s business plan, which we also wrote about in the same book.

CHAPTER 5: “The Opportunity”

CEPI was established under Norwegian law as a not-for-profit association with headquarters in Oslo and offices in London and Washington D.C. In its Articles of Association, it describes itself as “an international multi- stakeholder initiative supported by governments, international organisations, industry, public and philanthropic funders, academia and civil society groups.”30 The association was formally launched in Davos, Switzerland in January 2017 by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, the World Economic Forum—which also founded the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunization (GAVI) in 2001—the Wellcome Trust, and the governments of Norway and India. Its primary mission is “to co-ordinate funding and stimulate R&D for vaccines against emerging infectious diseases.”31

At the heart of this funding co-ordination enterprise is soliciting enormous donations from governments—i.e., taxpayer money—and channeling the funds to pharmaceutical companies engaged in developing vaccines. In November 2016, CEPI published its “Preliminary Business Plan”—a prospectus that it sent out to donors and participants. Its executive summary set forth The Challenge and The Opportunity.

The Challenge As the recent SARS, MERS, Ebola and Zika outbreaks demonstrate, new diseases can emerge quickly and unexpectedly. ... To ensure robust and effective private sector participation in future outbreaks, industry will require a reliable risk/reward sharing system, a prioritization system for EIDs, and a clear development pathway for emergency-use vaccines. The Opportunity CEPI ... will rationalize and accelerate research and development responses to new outbreaks by coordinating resources of industry, governments, philanthropic organizations and NGOs, prioritizing development goals, and facilitating the advanced development of vaccines for EIDs.

The “Preliminary Business Plan” is dedicated entirely to vaccine development. Not once does the sixty-page document refer to treating emerging diseases. Under the section Cost Coverage, the business plan states: “Vaccine developers who contribute with dedicated capacities should be reimbursed for their direct and indirect costs.” Under the section Shared benefits,” the business plan states.

It is anticipated that vaccines developed with CEPI support will not be profitable. In the event that a vaccine developed with CEPI support does develop economic value, agreements between CEPI and the reimbursed or that the economic value is shared through royalties or other risk sharing agreements.

In other words, vaccine manufacturers will be fully reimbursed for their costs, and they won’t make a profit until one of their vaccines developed with CEPI “does develop economic value,” at which point they will share the royalties with CEPI. The association’s not-for-profit status that any royalties it earned from economically valuable vaccines it supported would be tax free.

The Preliminary Business Plan’s last five pages presented CEPI’s membership roster—a who’s who of prominent persons in academia, government health agencies, pharmaceutical companies, and NGOs. All of them were given “The Opportunity” presented by the next infectious disease outbreak that was sure to come. With the arrival of SARS-CoV-2 three years later, the opportunity was upon them, and the time had come to seize it.

NIAID’s March 16, 2020 announcement signaled that Dr. Fauci’s institution and CEPI were initiating their business plan of developing the vaccine solution instead of the repurposed anti-viral solution. Treating COVID-19 simply wasn’t in the business plan. This explains why Gates and Fauci and friends weren’t interested in the potential value of hydroxychloroquine—an old generic drug that costs approximately $6.00 for a 5-day therapeutic course. This was the equivalent of telling the Pentagon and Lockheed Martin that their new $1.6 trillion F-35 fighter jet program would not be necessary because a cheap modification of existing jets would achieve the same result.

