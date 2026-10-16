FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™)

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Thomas A Braun RPh's avatar
Thomas A Braun RPh
42m

They are brain dead in DC!

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Matthew Gardner's avatar
Matthew Gardner
41m

Maybe the entire apparatus is a hoax. There is no possibility of that. Wishful thinking

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