A friend in the spirits business just sent me the following statement:

Distilled Spirits Council President and CEO Chris Swonger Statement in Response to the EU’s Announcement to Reimpose Tariffs on American Whiskey

It seems to me that EU leaders are being weenies once again. Trump imposed tariffs on the importation of EU steel and aluminum into the US because he wants to protect the U.S. steel and aluminum industries. Note that the EU has long maintained 20% VAT and other import duties on American steel and aluminum products, as well as all other US products imported into the EU.

Instead of negotiating about steel and aluminum—which most serious people regard as strategic industries that are critical for maintaining national security—the inveterate weenies at the EU decided to punish the American spirits industry by announcing a 50% import duty.

Punishing Bourbon and Tennessee Whiskey distillers strikes me as grossly political, given that these spirits—which are very popular in Europe—are distilled in states that strongly supported Trump in the recent election.

In response to this announcement, Trump threatened to 200% tariff on all alcoholic beverages produced in the EU. I suspect that such a tariff would be absolutely devastating for the German beer industry, the French wine, champagne, and cognac industries, and for the Italian wine industry.

Trouble ahead for champagne region if trade spot not resolved

On a personal note, I hope that the EU reconsider this particular spat and confine the disagreement to steel and aluminum. I write this because, apart from a few expensive California wines, I find American wine scarcely distinguishable from ethyl-spiked Kool-Aid.

