FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

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Mike Crowley's avatar
Mike Crowley
5h

John, war is inbred in our society. We read about it in school, we hear about it on our grandfather's knee, it's in almost every motion picture we watch, it's either preached against or supported in our houses of worship. It's everywhere. It's the grease that lubricates our industries. I could go on but you get the picture.

I joined the military in 1966 and became part of the spear of freedom and democracy. Or, so I thought at the time. It took 17 years for the fog to clear. As a senior captain I was part of operations that were, let's just say, less than commendable. I quit that job and suffered the consequences in the next promotion cycle. Would I change my decision. No.

As general Butler once said, "War is a racket ". He was more correct than he knew.

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Katrina's avatar
Katrina
6h

Kind of sounds like 9/11 don’t you think. No one that could defend any kind of attack was around…a building that collapses no where near any planes or “implosions” of the trade centre, insurance being tripled days before, many being told not to report to work that day…time for people to STOP trusting liars, thieves and psychopaths

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