By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Bacterial meningitis in healthy young persons is readily treatable, however if it is detected late, it can result in seizures, brain damage, and death. In the UK, adherence to the NHS vaccine schedule for Neisseria meningitidis is high, however, vaccination is not a primary school requirement nor was it mandated at the University of Kent.

In March 2026, the United Kingdom experienced an “unprecedented” outbreak of invasive meningococcal disease centered around the University of Kent in Canterbury, Kent. The outbreak rapidly escalated over a single weekend, marking one of the fastest-growing clusters of meningitis recorded in the country’s recent history. Alter AI assisted on this breaking story.