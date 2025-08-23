Yesterday, New York Times podcaster, Ezra Klein, produced the most mendacious piece of Times reporting since Judith Miller persistently lied about Saddam Hussein having Weapons of Mass Destruction.

Klein opens with the lament that HHS Secretary Kennedy has cancelled almost $500 million of grants to mRNA vaccine developers for respiratory viral infections.

The entire podcast raises the suspicion that Klein is a propagandist for the mRNA gang that is unhappy about this particular NIH money spigot being shut off.

If Klein were worth his salt as a reporter, he would ask: Why can’t guys like Stephane Bancel (billionaire CEO of Moderna) develop their own products and compete on the market instead of continually holding their hands out to U.S. taxpayers?

Klein and his guests, David Wallace-Wells and Rachael Bedard, then proceed to repeatedly and falsely claim that the COVID-19 mRNA shots were highly effective.

It’s amazing how tenaciously these guys are clinging to this false claim. Not even Bill Gates—a key investor and advocate of the mRNA COVID-19 vaccines—continued making this false claim after it became plainly evident that the product doesn’t work.

Here is Gates giving a talk in Australia a couple of years ago in which he enumerates how the “current vaccines” are a failure.

Gates made the presentation around the same time that Anthony Fauci and a couple of his colleagues at the NIH published an academic paper (not reported by the New York Times) titled Rethinking next-generation vaccines for coronaviruses, influenzaviruses, and other respiratory viruses in which they made the following true assertion:

Non-systemic respiratory viruses such as influenza viruses, SARS- CoV-2, and RSV tend to have significantly shorter incubation peri- ods and rapid courses of viral replication. They replicate predominantly in local mucosal tissue . . . and do not significantly encounter the systemic immune system or the full force of adaptive immune responses, which take at least 5–7 days to mature, usually well after the peak of viral replication and onward transmission to others. . . . Taking all of these factors into account, it is not surprising that none of the predominantly mucosal respiratory viruses have ever been effectively controlled by vaccines.

Fauci et al. published this paper in January 2023, but the reality they present had long been understood by serious immunologists.

Long before I read Fauci’s paper, the distinguished Australian immunologist, Robert Clancy (emeritus professor of immunology, University of Newcastle) explained this reality to me over dinner one evening in Arlington, Texas.

In other words, the entire mRNA COVID-19 vaccine program was a gigantic fraud perpetrated on the entire human race.

I hereby call upon Ezra Klein, David Wallace-Wells, and Rachael Bedard to STOP LYING to their audiences. Lying is a terrible habit that warps, distorts, and obscures reality. It is especially dreadful and unbecoming of people who work for influential mass media outlets like the New York Times.

