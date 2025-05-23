By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Heart transplant candidates are among the most medically vulnerable people in society. Markarov et al reported from the Almazov National Medical Research Centre, St. Petersburg, Russia a case of severe hypertrophic cardiomyopathy requiring transplantation. At age 42, this man suffered two bouts of acute COVID-19 with pulmonary involvement. There is no mention of early multidrug treatment with the McCullough Protocol or similar regimen.

Forty days before his transplant, his body was further loaded with Spike protein from the Sputnik Light adenoviral vector COVID-19 vaccine. He underwent transplantation but sadly died of acute Spike protein driven cardiac rejection. His heart was loaded with Spike protein inflammation.