FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™)

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anon y's avatar
anon y
34m

Gates and fauci should be in prison

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TriTorch's avatar
TriTorch
40m

Especially remarkable are the early entries on the virus’s origin. On January 26, 2020, Fauci wrote that epidemiological and genomic data showed the first infection occurred in early December and was unconnected to the Wuhan market: “Now we know the market was not the source, it was the amplifier.”

Ah it's a fabricated limited hangout, built around paragraphs like the above to shift "The Narrarive" to another track. Got it.

Wonder what nonsense will follow this shift in talking points and "understanding", and what it will obscure from the 7 o'clock fake news.

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