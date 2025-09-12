As I noted in an earlier post, it strikes me as odd that the shooter would flee from his rooftop sniper perch WITH HIS RIFLE. This seems especially strange, given that he purportedly later ditched the weapon “in a wooded area, wrapped in a towel, with three unspent cartridges in the magazine, engraved with wording expressing transgender and anti-fascist ideology.”

Now comes the news that the FBI has released a video of a figure clad in black, running diagonally across the roof of the Losee Center, towards the parking lot, carrying what appears to be a rifle case with a shoulder strap. He then jumps off the roof while holding the case and appears to injure one of his legs upon impact on the ground. He then runs towards a busy road—still toting what appears to be the rifle case—and runs into the road and seems to gesture as though he is trying to hail a driver in a passing car.

On the face of it, this is an extraordinary risky getaway. His all black outfit gives him no tactical advantage in broad daylight, but causes him to stand out against the clear sky and light-colored building.

Likewise, carrying the rifle with him as he flees offered zero tactical advantage. The additional weight impaired his speed and mobility, increased his impact when he struck the ground, and clearly marked him as the shooter as he ran from the scene. I can’t imagine anything more risky than fleeing from a shooting scene carrying the rifle.

It reminds me of Luigi Mangione carrying a pistol and manifesto on him five days after he allegedly assassinated UHC CEO Brian Thompson in Manhattan.

That fact that the alleged shooter of Charlie Kirk got away strikes me as astonishing.

Law enforcement has also released an image of the purported rifle “found in a nearby wooded area wrapped in a towel.”

The weapon appears to be an old hunting rifle with a Mauser 98 bolt action and possibly a composite or sloppily painted stock. The trigger guard appears to be coated with rust. Note that the lighting and photo quality are dreadful with no accompanying measuring tape to show the scale. Nevertheless, the weapon appears to be longer than the carrying case the black-clad figure is seen carrying in the video, though one cannot be sure because the video quality is poor.

