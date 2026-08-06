FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™)

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annapolis73's avatar
annapolis73
1d

Who is the new CEO at Moderna? Josef Mengele" How does this shit even happen?

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Shaun's avatar
Shaun
1d

Run as far as you can away from this!!!

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