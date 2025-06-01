FDA VRBPAC Recommends JN.1 Boosters Despite Zero Prevalence
LP.8.1 Emerges Dominant from JN.1 Lineage but with Strong Immune Evasion
Upgrade to paid to play voiceover
By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
The COVID-19 vaccine campaign stumbles into its fifth year with a decision on fall boosters for a JN.1 lineage that is now extinct. The FDA VRBPAC panel is betting that the now dominant LP.8.1 a JN.1 progenitor will still respond to the historically ineffective vaccines.
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse) to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.