I had the great pleasure and privilege of a front row seat to hear this address by the Spanish writer, speaker, and freedom fighter Laura Aboli, who may be the most graceful and cultivated woman I have ever met. Indeed, being around her instantly brought to my mind the long tradition of courtly literature, poetry, and music praising the fabled “fair ladies of Spain.”

Please listen to her speech and share this recording with your friends.

Laura’s great work can be followed on her Official X Channel.

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