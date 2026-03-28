"Fear: The Ultimate Weapon of Control"
An exceptionally eloquent, elegant, and wise address by author and freedom fighter Laura Aboli at the "Healing Beyond Covid" conference in Guernsey.
I had the great pleasure and privilege of a front row seat to hear this address by the Spanish writer, speaker, and freedom fighter Laura Aboli, who may be the most graceful and cultivated woman I have ever met. Indeed, being around her instantly brought to my mind the long tradition of courtly literature, poetry, and music praising the fabled “fair ladies of Spain.”
Please listen to her speech and share this recording with your friends.
Laura’s great work can be followed on her Official X Channel.
Thanks for sharing! She is fantastic! And I agreed with her. The good thing about technology (among many bad things) is that we can be open to the world and confront different ideas and maybe find out that humans are not so different after all and we all want the same things. When that happens is less possible that the elites can divided us and make us hate each other or support wars against others. In that regard I think the vast majority of Americans live in a shelter bubble and they don't know much about the rest of the world and because of that they have very wrong ideas about other people. You lived in Germany for almost a decade so you know what I am talking about. Now that is changing, people are waking up about the evil that their country had caused and why. The truth is always liberating, of course not always nice. When I travel and people criticized the States and asked me how I can live here I always clarified that there are two realities, one is the powers that control this country, and a totally different thing is the people and the people is fantastic ( for the most part) and the system used to be also good but since the 80's we have been losing freedom of speech, economic stability and safety. But the true is that the most of the American people don't know what their government are doing the most of the time or they had been convinced that whatever they do is justified. But I see this situation changing since 9/11 and double down with the Covid protocol. This has a cost and the cost is that we will become more cautious and not so trusty as before, but so be it, we cannot afford to cover the sun with a thumb any longer. The price will be deadly.
From my observations in life I would assert that addiction is a more powerful weapon of control than fear.