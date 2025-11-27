FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

Lisa
6h

The biases at our health agencies, BARDA and others within the federal government “biomedical research “ are pervasive. Key personnel and these agencies own patents to components needed for vaccines and diagnostic research done in tandem. Patents that benefit the biopharmaceutical industry research and products.

The key personnel can earn up to $140,000 per year, per patent. If they leave the agency they continue to receive royalty checks the HHS distributes to them. The agencies pay the fees to keep the patents protected. Where’s the incentive to award federal grants and patents to bright newcomers who would make the federal employee’s patents obsolete technology? None!!

As much as I admire what RFK Jr and others at the top are trying to reform and clean up the corruption, they must strip federal agencies and federal employees from patent ownership and royalty checks. You can’t be both a business partner with the biopharmaceutical industry and be the watchdog. They must be the watchdogs we pay them to be. The biggest mistake goes back to the Pathway to Hell…The Bayh-Dole Act of 1980. Instead of promoting cures, it helped create corruption.

James Bryson
7h

I hope those greedy criminals who have "bought and sold" the medical establishment know they will see justice in the next world.

Matthew 18:6

Thank you Dr. Peter McCullough for all you do.

© 2025 Peter McCullough MD MPH
