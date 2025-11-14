FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Α. Δεληγιάννη's avatar
Α. Δεληγιάννη
3h

Sorry folks, but menopause is not a problem. It is a natural phenomenon. Live with it, be more careful with your diet, walk, exercise, socialize, and live happily ever after.

This is the experience of a 72-year old speaking...

As for the writers of this substack, don't you think that advertising a new Wellness Company product each week is slowly converting your substack into an e-commerce site?

Thanks for your attention.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Roxie Walker's avatar
Roxie Walker
4h

How about those of us decades past menopause?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
6 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Peter McCullough MD MPH
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture