By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

In the years approaching and during menopause, many women feel their bodies going haywire. Despite menopause being a natural human process experienced for millions of years, there remains a great interest in the best management of the problem. This report was assisted by Copilot AI.

The U.S. female hormone therapy market is valued at $7.38 billion in 2023 and projected to reach $13.98 billion by 2033, growing at a 6.6% CAGR. Growth is driven by rising menopause awareness, aging population, and FDA’s removal of restrictive warnings, which is expected to boost adoption significantly. For most however, it is reasonable to try a natural approach before delving into synthetic bio-identical hormones.

Here’s a comprehensive product review for VENUS by The Wellness Company, integrating scientific support for its key ingredients:

Venus – Hormonal Support Without Synthetic Hormones

Venus is marketed as a plant-based, hormone-free supplement designed to promote hormonal balance, ease PMS symptoms, and support detox pathways. It contains clinically dosed ingredients: DIM, Calcium D-Glucarate, Maca Root, Vitex (Chasteberry), and Broccoli Sprouts. [twc.health], [holisticgoddess.com]

Key Benefits Claimed

Supports healthy estrogen and progesterone levels

Eases PMS, cramps, bloating, and mood swings

Promotes natural hormone detox and liver function

Boosts energy, libido, and emotional balance [twc.health]

Ingredient Analysis with Scientific Evidence

1. DIM (Diindolylmethane)

Function: Found in cruciferous vegetables, DIM aids estrogen metabolism, helping maintain a healthy estrogen-to-progesterone ratio.

Evidence: Research suggests DIM can modulate estrogen pathways, potentially reducing symptoms of estrogen dominance and supporting hormonal balance during menstrual cycles and menopause. [twc.health]

2. Calcium D-Glucarate

Function: Supports liver detoxification by binding excess estrogen and aiding its elimination.

Evidence: Studies indicate calcium D-glucarate enhances glucuronidation, a detox process that helps remove estrogen metabolites, reducing risks of hormonal imbalance and related conditions. [twc.health]

3. Maca Root

Function: A Peruvian adaptogen that stabilizes the hypothalamus-pituitary-ovarian axis, improving mood, energy, and libido.

Evidence: Clinical trials show maca may alleviate menopausal symptoms, improve sexual function, and support stress resilience through adaptogenic effects. [twc.health]

4. Vitex (Chasteberry)

Function: Regulates prolactin and supports progesterone balance, reducing PMS symptoms.

Evidence: Multiple studies confirm vitex’s role in alleviating PMS, cycle irregularities, and mild menopausal symptoms by influencing pituitary hormone secretion. [twc.health]

5. Broccoli Sprouts (Sulforaphane)

Function: Provide sulforaphane, which activates detox pathways and improves estrogen metabolism.

Evidence: Sulforaphane is well-documented for its role in phase II liver detoxification and antioxidant activity, supporting hormonal health and reducing inflammation. [twc.health]

Scientific Perspective

The ingredients in Venus are supported by research primarily on their individual effects. While DIM, calcium D-glucarate, vitex, and sulforaphane have documented roles in hormone regulation and detoxification, the full combination in VENUS can be expected to have enhanced effects. The formulation aligns with evidence-based strategies for managing estrogen dominance and supporting hormonal health naturally. [examine.com], [ods.od.nih.gov]

Pros

Plant-based, hormone-free approach

Includes clinically studied compounds

Targets multiple aspects of hormonal health (detox, balance, mood)

Cons

Limited direct clinical trials on the full product

Effects may vary based on individual hormonal profiles

✅ Bottom Line: VENUS offers a thoughtful combination of scientifically supported ingredients for women seeking natural hormonal balance. While more research on the complete formula would strengthen its claims, the individual components have credible evidence for their intended benefits.

Please subscribe to FOCAL POINTS as a paying ($5 monthly) or founder member so we can continue to bring you the truth.

Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Chief Scientific Officer, The Wellness Company

www.twc.health/courage