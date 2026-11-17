By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Before 1964, measles was considered to be an endemic childhood viral exanthem. No reason to shutdown airports or do outbreak investigations. Sixty two years later with a behemoth CDC loaded with 12,000 employees and a $9B annual budget, and widespread use of the measles nasal PCR test offered by Quest and Labcorp, MMWR measles outbreak reporting has become a MMR vaccine promotional activity.

The Chicago Measles Report: An Exercise in Deception

The MMWR of May 16, 2024 — Gressick, and 44 coauthor’s including the Chicago Department of Public Health Measles Response Team, with CDC’s Epidemic Intelligence Service riding along — is written as a success story. Once read, it is something else entirely: a meticulous record of an institutional failure, dressed in the language of bio-containment.