By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

For over three decades, I’ve dedicated my life to medicine — practicing, publishing, and leading at the highest levels of medicine. I believed in the system that trained me and I in turn gave back to the system. I believed the public health institutions were working for the good of humanity.

But the events of recent years have revealed a sobering truth:

The system is broken. And worse — it has betrayed the very people it claims to serve.

I’ve witnessed firsthand the suppression of early treatment, the silencing of doctors, the manipulation of data, and the outright refusal to acknowledge harm. When I spoke up, I was targeted. When I stood for informed consent, I was smeared.

And yet, I have never stopped speaking — because people deserve to know the truth. “Bold and relentless” became my moniker.

That’s why I’m proud to be part of The Courage In Health Series, a powerful, independent production that brings together leading voices in medical ethics and health sovereignty.

Just this past weekend at the Children’s Health Defense conference in Austin, I had the pleasure of meeting the producer, Ms Alana Newman — a determined advocate who’s poured everything into making this series a reality.

And today, November 10, is the final replay day — your very last chance to watch the entire series for free.

This isn’t just another health summit. It’s a gathering of clinicians, scientists, and legal experts who are putting their reputations on the line to expose medical corruption and chart a better course.

You’ll hear from people I trust — Aaron Siri, Mary Holland, Leslie Manookian, Steve Kirsch, and others — covering:

The rise of heart inflammation and clotting disorders





Why our current public health model is collapsing





Protocols for detoxing from the dangerous and potentially lethal Spike protein





How to reclaim your personal health sovereignty — with clarity and courage



But again — this is your final opportunity to view the full series, 100% free.

The replays come down tonight.

If you’ve felt betrayed by what’s happened in medicine… if you want to understand what really went wrong… and if you’re ready to become your own best health advocate… this series is for you.

Watch it now. Watch it with your family. Share it with those still searching for answers.

Because the more we understand, the more we can heal — not just physically, but mentally, emotionally, and spiritually.

This is the new era of informed, empowered health.

Don’t miss your moment to be part of it.

Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

