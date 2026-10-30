By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

As the world struggles with the persistence of the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein causing long-COVID and vaccine injury syndromes—the medical establishment remains in denial. The seminal paper by Hulscher et al demonstrated vaccine spike protein after Pfizer mRNA injection lasts for years, yet vaccinologists say that’s impossible. It is important to understand that SARS-CoV-2 is not the first virus to cause this type of problem.

Beyond SARS-CoV-2: The Persistent Viral Remnant as a General Principle of Post-Viral Pathology

The COVID-19 pandemic forced the world to confront an uncomfortable truth about a virus that most of the medical establishment had spent decades insisting behaved in a tidy, self-limiting fashion. The notion that SARS-CoV-2 could persist in tissues, shed fragments of its spike glycoprotein long after the acute infection resolved, and drive a chronic syndrome called “long COVID” was initially dismissed as fringe speculation. But the phenomenon was never unique to coronaviruses. It is, in fact, a general rule of virology that few in mainstream medicine are willing to state plainly: viruses leave parts of themselves behind, and those remnants matter.

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