Safe and effective alternatives to pharmaceuticals are always welcome, but it is important not to forget that depression is not a disease: it is a symptom. A symptom is a signal of a disturbance to the mind/body self-regulatory process, the causes of which need to be understood if treatment is to be successful. Even non-pharmaceutical anodynes that fail to address root causes are likely to suppress and distract from solving the problem. Depression may be related to psychological trauma, deficiencies (such as Vitamin D deficiency), spiritual dislocation, side effects to medications, microbiome disturbances, endocrine disorders, dietary influences, toxic exposures.... The list continues. Just treating the symptom while ignoring the cause of that symptom is not, in my view, good treatment. That being said, I am all for symptom relief whilst pursuing actively an investigation of and treatment for the underlying causes of the symptom(s).

Trump just said at Davos that Operation Warp Speed was the "greatest military feat" in history. The shots were indeed a military operation.

