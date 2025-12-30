FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
RSgva's avatar
RSgva
5h

My QUESTION is: why do they keep forcing our military and their spouses to get this flu shot every year? Is Hegseth unwilling to do anything about these?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
AMV's avatar
AMV
4hEdited

Xlear nasal spray and mouthwash has been my daily ritual for 4 years. 1 - 4x a day depending on chances. Works perfectly along with hand washing. No virus since! And no vaccines! Simple. Not on the news. All they talk about is flu shots which do not work. Mind boggling! 🤯

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
13 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Peter McCullough MD MPH · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture