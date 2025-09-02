In his 1961 Farewell Address, President Eisenhower warned not only about the “undue influence” of the Military-Industrial Complex. He also warned about a new "scientific-technological elite" that could gain unwarranted influence over public policy, potentially guiding the nation based on specialized knowledge rather than democratic principles.

This “scientific-technological elite” could not only gain access to vast federal funding that is not available to solitary scholars and inventors, it could also assume a position of “official scientific authority” that could insulate it from the critical questioning of the citizenry.

To understand the sort of “official scientific authority” that Eisenhower was concerned about, one need only consider the example of Dr. Anthony Fauci, who infamously declared in a press interview, “Attacks on me, quite frankly, are attacks on science.”

Good scientists, acting with care and conscientiousness, should be a part of any deliberation about public health policy. Unfortunately, so many of our so-called “scientific experts” have been captured by commercial interests that have also captured U.S. federal agencies.

The result is what Eisenhower warned about in 1961—namely, We the People are constantly asked to believe representations of reality propagated by a “scientific-technological elite” that has a documented history of intentionally manipulating or withholding compelling information about vital matters of public health.

People often ask me why I, a true crime author, decided to investigate the U.S. government’s COVID-19 pandemic response. My interest in the story began with my perception that the pandemic response was riddled with fraud and concealment. Years of investigating complex true crime stories primed me to recognize the same conduct committed by our Bio-Pharmaceutical Complex and its captured friends in government.

In the same spirit, the world-renowned security expert and investigator, Gavin de Becker, has written a book titled Forbidden Facts: Childhood Vaccines & Brain Damage. For decades, de Becker has studied how to detect the threats that humans pose to other humans, and how to prevent these threats from being carried out to inflict harm and death. This has taken him deep into the realms of criminal psychology and all the different methods of subterfuge.

For those who are unfamiliar with Mr. de Becker, his author bio presents a succinct snapshot of his distinguished career.

Gavin de Becker is a three-time presidential appointee whose pioneering work has changed the way our government evaluates threats to our nation's highest officials. His firm advises many of the world's most prominent media figures, corporations, and law enforcement agencies on predicting violence, and it also serves regular citizens who are victims of domestic abuse and stalking. De Becker has advised the prosecution on major cases, including the O.J. Simpson murder trial. He has testified before many legislative bodies and has successfully proposed new laws to help manage violence.

Mr. de Becker has written a new book titled Forbidden Facts: Childhood Vaccines & Brain Damage, in which he presents evidence that many cases of what is diagnosed as “Profound Autism” are likely the result of brain damage caused by vaccines.

The most compelling evidence is the credible witness testimony of their parents such as the following (presented in Chapter Four).

A. is profoundly autistic. She is non-verbal, has major behavioral issues, is self-injurious... she cannot be left alone ever. A. was a beautiful baby, who was developing normally, but who had obvious reactions to her first two DPT vaccines. One left her leg swollen and red, and she developed a high fever and screamed after the other. But the doctors did not hesitate to give A. her third DPT shot when she was 5 months old, and she went over the edge. She had the shot at 4:00 p.m., and by 6:00 p.m. she had a fever of 105 to 106 degrees... After that day, she was gone.

The prevailing dogma (endorsed by U.S. government agencies) is that one cannot conclude causation in an individual case (such as that of "A.") unless strict criteria for determining causation in individual cases are met. When it comes to doing this, immense rigor and diligence is demanded.

However, when it comes to offering an alternative explanation for the child's regression (apart from the battery of shots the child just received), the response is conspicuously vague and lacking rigor. We are told that the child’s symptoms—often appearing just a few hours after receiving the shots—could be caused by a lot of other things.

Here it is useful to consider how we evaluate evidence that a suspect has committed a crime. When a prime suspect is identified, it is legitimate for defense counsel to identify an alternative suspect for the crime. However, the jury won't find the defender persuasive if he says, "I have no idea who committed the crime; I just know it wasn’t my client.”

A defense attorney who makes this claim would be ridiculed and soon have no clients. However, in the realm of public health, we often hear mainstream media pundits such as CNN’s chief medical correspondent Sanjay Gupta say, “We don’t know what causes autism, but we do know it’s not caused by vaccines.”

Mr. de Becker takes pains to demonstrate that the U.S. government has a long history of intentionally manipulating or withholding information about the adverse health effects associated with exposure to certain substances. These include Agent Orange and Anthrax Vaccines for U.S. service personnel, to name just two. This history of government deceit lies at the heart of his thesis—namely, that when it comes to investigating what is causing the autism epidemic, we cannot trust the assurances of U.S. government agencies.

This lamentable state of affairs seems to be changing under the stewardship of HHS Secretary Kennedy, though he is contending with a very large den of snakes, and it remains to be seen just how much he can send the serpents packing.

De Becker’s clear and punchy prose is a pleasure to read and it starkly contrasts with the gobbledygook of government experts who use impenetrably opaque and meaningless language (several preposterous examples quoted in the book) to obfuscate the reality of this disaster. Links to the author’s original source material are immediately accessible by QR codes printed at the foot of almost every page.

I believe the publication of Forbidden Facts: Childhood Vaccines & Brain Damage should be viewed as a major event in U.S. history. For decades, many members of America’s political, media, and cultural elite have relied on Mr. de Becker’s judgement and analysis to keep them safe. These same elites should—along with the rest of us—read his book and consider the evidence he presents that many children are being terribly damaged by childhood vaccines.

Please click on the link below to preorder your copy of Forbidden Facts: Childhood Vaccines & Brain Damage, which will be published on September 9.

