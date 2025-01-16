"Forget it Jake, it's Chinatown."
Reviewing the film noir classic "Chinatown" on the occasion of the LA fires.
I’ve often thought that the most honest cinematic portrayals of Los Angeles are Sunset Boulevard and Chinatown—both directed by emigres from Europe (Wilder from Austria, Polanski from Poland) .
On the occasion of the LA fires, I rewatched Chinatown, which was inspired by the California water wars—a long conflict over water in southern California that ultimately resulted in Los Angeles securing water rights from the Owns Valley, thereby making the great expansion of the city possible.
I’d not watched the film in twenty years and was surprised by how well it has held up. It is a remarkably complex story with multiple layers of intrigue, mystery, and emotion. The villain, Noah Cross (played by John Huston) is marvelously creepy. The protagonist, Jake Gittes (played by Jack Nicholson) is a wonderful combination of tough and vulnerable.
After years of being served childish and irritating drivel from Hollywood, I was astonished by how well the film portrays what seem to be real adults entangled in real conflicts. At a key moment in the story, Noah Cross says something to Jake that we who strive to understand the reality of human affairs—as distinct from our cherished illusions about them—should always bear in mind.
See Mr. Gittes, most people never have to face the fact that at the right time and the right place, they are capable of anything.
The only sympathy I have is for the wildlife, and the animals killed and suffering as a result of the idiocy of their refusal to practice sane forestry precautions. This was a preventable tragedy - and every single one of the politicians responsible should be tried for this crime. My heart broke at the photo of the deer looking up at the sky on land blackened with toxins. Where will the surviving wildlife go to survive? They will be forced into areas they don't belong, if that's even possible. Every single California voter who helped elect this government need only look as far as their own noses. THIINK about the future cancer rates - this is ground zero times a million - toxic fumes in the air - toxins entered into ground water and soil. You couldn't pay me to build on that land. Unlike the suffering of the people of East Palestine and Appalachia - this was totally preventable.
Let us join in prayer for the president of Romania, under threat of coup by the globalists. He is leading the charge of freedom for his country and the world against the globalists who are on the verge of defeat, and in their desperation, they are trying to start WWIII in order to institute global fascism.
Hopefully, President Trump will be on the right side of history and support freedom rather than fascism
https://x.com/RealAlexJones/status/1879259359668031973