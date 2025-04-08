By Nicolas Hulscher, MPH and Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

A few days ago, ousted FDA official Dr. Peter Marks issued a veiled threat to America about man-made biological threats on national TV:

Peter Marks also confirmed the existence of the Bio-Pharmaceutical Complex. His comments on CNN indicate that there are man-made biological threats and their expensive counter-measures, which as Marks implies, with FDA participation and oversight. His group, the FDA Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee (VRBPAC), was key to rubber-stamping the regulation of vaccines as pandemic counter-measures for public use against the man-made threat, SARS-CoV-2.

We called out the Bio-Pharmaceutical Complex in our book: Courage to Face COVID-19: Preventing Hospitalizations and Death while Battling the Bio-Pharmaceutical Complex:

Who’s in the Bio-Pharmaceutical Complex?