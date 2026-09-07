FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™)

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Franklin O'Kanu's avatar
Franklin O'Kanu
3h

Love this! Menticide is a topic that happens daily and we need to be aware of it — and how to stop it: https://unorthodoxy.substack.com/p/democide-and-menticide

Will look to listen in!

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Tami Bone's avatar
Tami Bone
2h

Can't wait - highly relevant!

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