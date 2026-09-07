Dr. Michael Gaeta has dedicated his life to studying how mental and physical health are connected, and how they can be improved through the adoption of wholesome daily habits.

Please tune into his show today at 12:00 noon CT to hear my conversation with Dr. Gaeta about how we can fortify our minds against what the Dutch-American psychiatrist Joost A. M. Meerloo called “menticide” —that is, the systematic destruction of a person's mental independence, values, and beliefs through fear and propaganda.

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