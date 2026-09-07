Dr. Michael Gaeta has dedicated his life to studying how mental and physical health are connected, and how they can be improved through the adoption of wholesome daily habits.
Please tune into his show today at 12:00 noon CT to hear my conversation with Dr. Gaeta about how we can fortify our minds against what the Dutch-American psychiatrist Joost A. M. Meerloo called “menticide” —that is, the systematic destruction of a person's mental independence, values, and beliefs through fear and propaganda.
Love this! Menticide is a topic that happens daily and we need to be aware of it — and how to stop it: https://unorthodoxy.substack.com/p/democide-and-menticide
Will look to listen in!
Can't wait - highly relevant!