FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™)

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Robert Auld's avatar
Robert Auld
5h

I have very mixed feelings about this post. First, there is the apparent conflict of interest: a company that profits from selling emergency medical kits publishes an article that raises the alarm about a possible digital threat to the medical supply chain. This is concerning--and I say this as a customer who has bought drugs from you.

At the same time, the individuals listed on the chief medical board of the Wellness Company are all people who I admire--every one is a medical dissident who spoke out during the Covid "pandemic" and paid a price for that. There is a dissonance between that fact and the marketing tactic. How to reconcile that?

I have a deep distrust of this "Fortress America" campaign, especially because it is part of what appears to be a world-wide effort to encourage preparation for some sort of "event". We all know what happened with Covid: virtually every government in the world was co-opted into an event that was intended to terrify us all into submission to a new, anti-democratic reality. I look at this latest scare campaign, and my first thought is, "They're doing it again." We need to take a hard look at what the actual situation is with this scenario of AI bots wrecking our society.

It is obvious that the main danger from AI running amuck comes from our own leaders and those who control them. A sensible society would look at the potential harms from building out AI and would immediately insist on transparency from the builders, and would prohibit them from proceeding if they would not provide that transparency. Further, a sensible society would remove digital processing from important, vital functions in our society. For example, elections would be conducted with hand counted, paper ballots. Medical records would also have mandatory paper backups. And vital systems in general would have secure backups as a matter of course.

In some cases, backups may already be in place, but we don't know about it, because of a lack of transparency about vital systems in our society. The attitude of our government seems to be that they don't want us to know about what goes on. Funny how that makes people easier to scare and manipulate.... So, what we need is more transparency and less scare campaigns. We cannot trust the government and other major institutions to do that for us--they are too compromised. It is going to be up to us, who are awake, to start doing that ourselves.

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