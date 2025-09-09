I was delighted to see that Aaron Siri’s new book, Vaccines Amen: The Religion of Vaccines, has an Amazon sales rank of #28. We share his perception that mass vaccination is more of a religious than a scientific enterprise, as we explicate in Chapter 25 (“In Vaccines We Trust”) of our new book, Vaccines: Mythology, Ideology, and Reality.

Vax-Unvax: Let the Science Speak, by Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. and Brian Hooker continues to sell well almost two years after it was published.

Gavin de Becker’s new book, Forbidden Facts: Government Deceit & Suppression About Brain Damage from Childhood Vaccines, will be published tomorrow, September 9. With his explication of “forbidden facts,” Mr. de Becker reminds us that concealment of vitally important information is the opposite of scientific discourse.

The Pfizer Papers: Pfizer’s Crimes Against Humanity, edited by Naomi Wolfe and Amy Kelly, also continues to sell well almost a year after it was published.

The dummies who tried to impose a censorship regime in the United States should have understood that their scheme wouldn’t work.

Key actors in the “censorship-industrial complex,” as Michael Shellenberger calls it, should have understood that their enterprise was doomed to fail, just as the Catholic Church’s Index Librorum Prohibitorum (Index of Forbidden Books), maintained between 1560 to 1966, was doomed to fail.

Notable authors on the Index included Jean-Paul Sartre, Michel de Montaigne, Voltaire, Denis Diderot, Victor Hugo, Jean-Jacques Rousseau, André Gide, Nikos Kazantzakis, Emanuel Swedenborg, Baruch Spinoza, Desiderius Erasmus, Immanuel Kant, David Hume, René Descartes, Francis Bacon, Thomas Browne, John Milton, John Locke, Nicolaus Copernicus, Niccolò Machiavelli, Galileo Galilei, Blaise Pascal, and Hugo Grotius.

Rather than censoring and banning ideas, it’s always better to discuss and debate them. Dr. McCullough and I would gladly debate anyone about the contents of our new book.

