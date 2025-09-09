From Forbidden to Top Sellers
If books are any indication, the Bio-Pharmaceutical Complex is losing in the marketplace of ideas.
I was delighted to see that Aaron Siri’s new book, Vaccines Amen: The Religion of Vaccines, has an Amazon sales rank of #28. We share his perception that mass vaccination is more of a religious than a scientific enterprise, as we explicate in Chapter 25 (“In Vaccines We Trust”) of our new book, Vaccines: Mythology, Ideology, and Reality.
Vax-Unvax: Let the Science Speak, by Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. and Brian Hooker continues to sell well almost two years after it was published.
Gavin de Becker’s new book, Forbidden Facts: Government Deceit & Suppression About Brain Damage from Childhood Vaccines, will be published tomorrow, September 9. With his explication of “forbidden facts,” Mr. de Becker reminds us that concealment of vitally important information is the opposite of scientific discourse.
The Pfizer Papers: Pfizer’s Crimes Against Humanity, edited by Naomi Wolfe and Amy Kelly, also continues to sell well almost a year after it was published.
The dummies who tried to impose a censorship regime in the United States should have understood that their scheme wouldn’t work.
Key actors in the “censorship-industrial complex,” as Michael Shellenberger calls it, should have understood that their enterprise was doomed to fail, just as the Catholic Church’s Index Librorum Prohibitorum (Index of Forbidden Books), maintained between 1560 to 1966, was doomed to fail.
Notable authors on the Index included Jean-Paul Sartre, Michel de Montaigne, Voltaire, Denis Diderot, Victor Hugo, Jean-Jacques Rousseau, André Gide, Nikos Kazantzakis, Emanuel Swedenborg, Baruch Spinoza, Desiderius Erasmus, Immanuel Kant, David Hume, René Descartes, Francis Bacon, Thomas Browne, John Milton, John Locke, Nicolaus Copernicus, Niccolò Machiavelli, Galileo Galilei, Blaise Pascal, and Hugo Grotius.
Rather than censoring and banning ideas, it’s always better to discuss and debate them. Dr. McCullough and I would gladly debate anyone about the contents of our new book.
Disappointed you have not mentioned Dissolving Illusions as an RN since 1979 that’s my go to recommendation when people challenge me on my position as an anti stupid as opposed to anti vaxxer( compliments of Dr. Zelenko ) That stunning piece of scientific data as to the history of vaccines and the lies associated with safe and effective rocked my beliefs in trusting the CDC WHO NIH Public Heath and our Government Susanne Humphreys MD has been a warrior for Do No Harm and she deserves a standing ovation!
Add the Daniel Roytas book 'Can You Catch A Cold' to your reading list. He exhaustively examines the history of research on respiratory illness and transmission.