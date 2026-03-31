FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

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Hank Dreamberg's avatar
Hank Dreamberg
just now

This is precisely how I feel

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Shoshana Breindel's avatar
Shoshana Breindel
1m

Please keep your comments addressed to health and address your political discussions to your mother. I did not subscribe to hear your political thoughts.

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