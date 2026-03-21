The outbreak of a curiously virulent and transmissible form of bacterial meningitis in Canterbury, England presents a pressing and fascinating challenge to investigators.

The Club Chemistry nightclub in Canterbury is the apparent origin of the outbreak

The fact that the outbreak occurred in a nightclub made me wonder about the possibility of cocaine snorting using the same straw. Inhalation of cocaine irritates the nasal passage and respiratory mucosa, making it easier for bacteria to enter the body and causing higher susceptibility to infection.

Canterbury lies about twenty-five miles from the Port of Dover, which is a known port of entry for recreational drug contraband such as cocaine.

Moreover, British cocaine has been found to be seriously “cut” or adulterated with Levamisole—is a veterinary anthelmintic (dewormer) and former human immunomodulator that causes severe side effects, most notably agranulocytosis (critically low white blood cell count) that can cause a dramatic reduction in neutrophils, which are critical for fighting infections. Agranulocytosis can lead to severe bacterial infections, septic shock, and death.

If I were investigating the outbreak, I would take a hard look at the possibility of cocaine snorting with the same straw being the vector. It’s notable that additional cases of the disease were traced to a second party in Whitstable, Canterbury at which girls claim to have shared a vaping pipe.

The virulence of the outbreak made me wonder if someone has been tinkering around with Neisseria meningitidis bacteria in a British lab.

I was reminded me of Lyme Disease, and the curious fact that the OspC type A genotype of Borrelia burgdorferi is linked to more severe inflammation and arthritis in Lyme disease cases. This is the genotype that is prevalent in the Northeast, starting around Connecticut, characterized by specific, conserved amino acid sequences in its variable loop regions, making it a key marker for pathogenic strains. The U.S. biodefense lab on Plum Island, off the coast of Lyme, Connecticut, has long been suspected of being the origin of this strain.

The University of Kent School of Biosciences operates a BSL-2 lab.

Most remarkable is the Manchester Royal Infirmary operates the Manchester Meningococcal Reference Unit (MRU).

The MRU primarily performs routine and national reference testing on Neisseria meningitidis, including culture, serogrouping, and genome sequencing. The lab maintains over 50,000 characterised meningococcal isolates and 6,000 PCR-positive samples.

What is most remarkable to me—and what I believe should be investigated—is the lab’s work in vaccine evaluation, antibiotic resistance monitoring, pre-clinical vaccine development, and virulence studies.

According to University and public health websites, manipulations involving viable organisms are carried out under biosafety level 2 (BSL‑2) practice with heightened containment (biosafety cabinets, droplet precautions), following the UK Health Security Agency’s biosafety guidance for N. meningitidis.



While officially BSL‑2, the MRU claims it “applies BSL‑3‑equivalent engineering controls for higher‑risk manipulations (centrifugation, and aerosol production) because MenB is a potentially fatal pathogen via aerosol exposure.”

According to CDC data, lab infections and deaths have occurred from improper handling of N. meningitidis.



The distance from Manchester to the University of Kent (Canterbury campus) is approximately 235–250 miles by road, typically taking 4 to 4.5 hours to drive.

If I were an outbreak investigator, I would take a very hard look at the outbreak strain to see if it matches a strain in the Manchester Meningococcal Reference Unit that is being used for vaccine evaluation, antibiotic resistance monitoring, pre-clinical vaccine development, or virulence studies.

The UK Health Security Agency should also issue a directive to the MMRU to preserve all samples in its lab.

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