FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

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Katrina's avatar
Katrina
36m

I don't know...didn't Gates say the people will definitely notice the 'next pandemic'

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Edgar's avatar
Edgar
9m

Need to outlaw all of it!

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