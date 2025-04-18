By Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

If you type COVID.gov into your web browser, it will take you to a new official White House webpage that reaffirms what we’ve known for years:

THE ORIGIN “The Proximal Origin of SARS-CoV-2” publication — which was used repeatedly by public health officials and the media to discredit the lab leak theory — was prompted by Dr. Fauci to push the preferred narrative that COVID-19 originated naturally. 1. The virus possesses a biological characteristic that is not found in nature. 2. Data shows that all COVID-19 cases stem from a single introduction into humans. This runs contrary to previous pandemics where there were multiple spillover events. 3. Wuhan is home to China’s foremost SARS research lab, which has a history of conducting gain-of-function research (gene altering and organism supercharging) at inadequate biosafety levels. 4. Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV) researchers were sick with COVID-like symptoms in the fall of 2019, months before COVID-19 was discovered at the wet market. 5. By nearly all measures of science, if there was evidence of a natural origin it would have already surfaced. But it hasn’t.

In my opinion, the best part of this page is that they acknowledge the suppression and censorship of life-saving information:

COVID-19 MISINFORMATION: Public health officials often mislead the American people through conflicting messaging, knee-jerk reactions, and a lack of transparency. Most egregiously, the federal government demonized alternative treatments and disfavored narratives, such as the lab leak theory, in a shameful effort to coerce and control the American people’s health decisions. When those efforts failed, the Biden Administration resorted to “outright censorship—coercing and colluding with the world’s largest social media companies to censor all COVID-19-related dissent.”

This development comes as a widely circulating Daily Caller article reports:

President Donald Trump could sign a sweeping executive order banning gain-of-function research — research that makes viruses more dangerous in the lab — as soon as May 6. The executive order will take a broad strokes approach, banning research amplifying the infectivity or pathogenicity of any virulent and replicable pathogen, according to the source, who requested anonymity to speak candidly about the anticipated executive action.

We can only hope that this is indeed true, as it would represent a critical step in preventing another man-made pandemic and a major win for humanity.

Unfortunately, the new COVID.gov webpage fails to mention the catastrophic fallout from the COVID-19 mRNA injections. The next step should be to acknowledge the largest mass casualty event in American history since the Civil War — so we can finally begin to reverse the immense damage inflicted on millions of innocent people.

