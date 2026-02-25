Gavin Newsom Mimics Empathy With Black People and Crackers in Atlanta
The Governor of California assured an audience in Georgia that he is as dumb as they are so that they would feel comfortable with him instead of being in awe of the sublimity of his august personage.
Governor Gavin Newsom has long reminded me of the character Patrick Bateman in American Psycho. Advance the timer to 2:26 in the following scene to observe Patrick express his concern about the poor and downtrodden of the world. Note how Christian Bale perfectly captures the psychopathic narcissist’s mimicking of empathy.
Now observe Governor Newsom mimicking empathy with an audience in Georgia that he apparently perceives to consist of black people and dumb crackers. Note his attempt to descend from the lofty heights—to set aside the majesty of his personage—to “connect” with the ordinary people of Georgia.
He’s so demon possessed he can no longer see himself through the eyes of others, while everyone else can see him very clearly for what he is. We should all fear God so that we won’t end up like this insane man. He digs his own grave. May he look up from the bottom and see God before its too late.
Gavin Newsom is a psycho/sociopath