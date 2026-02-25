Governor Gavin Newsom has long reminded me of the character Patrick Bateman in American Psycho. Advance the timer to 2:26 in the following scene to observe Patrick express his concern about the poor and downtrodden of the world. Note how Christian Bale perfectly captures the psychopathic narcissist’s mimicking of empathy.

Now observe Governor Newsom mimicking empathy with an audience in Georgia that he apparently perceives to consist of black people and dumb crackers. Note his attempt to descend from the lofty heights—to set aside the majesty of his personage—to “connect” with the ordinary people of Georgia.

