FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Citizen's avatar
Citizen
1h

This world is much harder to live in than it needs to be, with psychopaths tainting and destroying everything.

Reply
Share
1 reply
la chevalerie vit's avatar
la chevalerie vit
2h

What exactly does Be Cautious mean?

Reply
Share
9 replies
36 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Peter McCullough MD MPH · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture