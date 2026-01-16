Gene-Based RNA “Vaccines” Have Been Used in Our Food Supply Since 2012
Be cautious with pork products—including bacon, ham, and sausage.
Most Americans assume the “gene-based vaccine era” began with COVID-19. But few realize that a genetic vaccine platform has been deployed in food-producing animals for more than a decade—largely outside of public awareness or mainstream discussion.
In 2012, the USDA licensed Merck’s SEQUIVITY® platform for use in commercial swine herds. SEQUIVITY is marketed as an “RNA particle” vaccine system designed to deliver genetic instructions so the animal’s cells produce targeted antigens. In other words: this is a gene-based injection platform used in pigs raised for human consumption, and it has been circulating in the U.S. pork production ecosystem since the early 2010s.
In a company statement, Merck said:
Millions of doses of the SEQUIVITY vaccine platform have safely been used by veterinarians in swine herds for more than ten years since the USDA first issued the license in 2012. It is also being used in other countries such as Canada, Chile, Mexico, and the Philippines.
This raises an obvious question: how many consumers would knowingly accept gene-based vaccine platforms being injected into animals entering the human food chain—without clear labeling, transparent public discussion, or informed consent? Probably close to zero.
There are no independent, long-term safety studies specifically designed to assess residue/biomolecule persistence in edible tissues, downstream consumer exposure, multi-generation or chronic outcomes, or robust post-market adverse event transparency at scale.
RNA particle-ridden pork will NOT Make America Healthy Again. Be cautious with pork products—including bacon, ham, and sausage.
