Further evidence that the people who run Germany have lost their minds came this Saturday when two cooling towers at the former Gundremmingen nuclear power plant were demolished, almost four years after the last reactor was shut down.

The stated (phony) rationale for shutting down Germany’s extremely efficient and clean nuclear energy sector was the Fukushima nuclear accident in March 2011, when the reactor was struck by 2011 Tohoku tsunami that had wave heights of up to 14 meters or 50 feet. Never mind that Bavaria and the rest of Germany’s inland nuclear reactors are nowhere near a tsunami zone.

Like the “COVID-19 vaccine,” “Green Energy” is a remunerative religious artifact, created by ruthless industrial interests exploiting the psychic epidemic or “mind virus” of fear about so-called “climate change.”

Note that destroying the nuclear energy industry adds a new level of irrationality to this bizarre cult, because nuclear energy releases no so-called “greenhouse gasses” apart from a modest amount of steam from cooling towers.

Readers who are intrigued by the perfectly symmetrical collapse of WTC Building 7 will observe that the controlled demolition of the two cooling towers was not achieved was the same near perfect symmetry.

The Cult of "Climate Change" is one of the mind viruses that I examine in my forthcoming (Feb. 10, 2026) of this title, now available for pre-order on Amazon.

A terrifying feature of this madness is the suicidal, anti-human, fanatical religious energy that it expresses. Yet another mind virus is the Russian Derangement Syndrome that has also seized the minds of the people who run Germany. Rather than recognizing that Russia has legitimate security concerns that it has been expressing since the 2008 NATO Bucharest Summit—concerns that then Chancellor Angela Merkel expressly recognized—German leaders are apparently now determined to stage a final Götterdämmerung (Twilight of the Gods) conflict with Russia—an event in Norse mythology that bears an eery similarity to John’s Revelation of the end of the world, which Trump’s ambassador to Israel, Mike Huckabee, seems to welcome.

Germany’s seeking of this conflict with Russia is especially astonishing, given that Germany invaded Russia in 1941 and killed millions of Russians before being beat back to Berlin four years later. The Wehrmacht used Ukraine as its launchpad into Russia proper. The apocalyptic trauma suffered by the Russian people in the wake of Operation Barbarossa is precisely why the Russians have been so wary about the West establishing a large military presence in Ukraine. It wasn’t so long ago that every schoolboy in Western Europe understood this. I am unable to explain the pandemic of extreme and dangerous ignorance that has swept the West in recent years.

Reasonable German and American citizens need to reckon with the possibility that the world is currently being governed by homicidal maniacs in the grip of millenarian fantasies.

The Baby-Boomer generation that has been running the world for several years seems content to leave the younger generations saddled with tens of trillions of debt and a world at war. It wouldn’t surprise me if they are equally untroubled by the prospect of the world simply ending along with the end of their lives.

The French King Louis XV purportedly once said, “Après moi, le déluge,” or “Après nous, le déluge,” the latter variation referring to himself and his favorite mistress, Madame de Pompadour. It appears that our current leaders feel the same way.

