"Germany Embraces Authoritarianism"

An old Viennese friend once remarked that the Germans have a bad habit of embracing righteous moral causes and then doing terrible things in their pursuit of these causes.

“It’s the downside of German diligence and organization,” he points out. “Once the Germans decide they are going to do something—even it’s a stupid idea—they are likely to do it with dreadful thoroughness.”

We recently saw this with Germany’s diligent pursuit of “Green Energy,” thereby wrecking its manufacturing sector, which was, for decades, the envy of the world.

Then there was the German government’s fanatical pursuit of the most draconian pandemic policies, which the late pianist, Stefan Mickisch, correctly characterized as Corona Fascism, and which the American expat author, C.J. Hopkins, bravely protested.

Now comes the news that Germany’s new Chancellor—former BlackRock executive Friedrich Merz—wants to rearm Germany and supply Ukraine with long range Taurus cruise missiles, which would be a tacit German declaration of war against Russia. The last time Germany did that, it ended very badly for Germany.

Last Friday, the Bundesamt für Verfassungsschutz (BfV), or Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution—designated the opposition AfD (Alternative for Germany) party an “extremist organization,” thereby granting itself power to surveil the party’s leaders and members. There was a time not so long ago when such actions would have resurrected very unpleasant memories of the Stasi doing this sort of thing.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio took to X to protest this action, writing:

Europe and the rest of the world should be very concerned about the German government embracing the toxic combination of militarism and authoritarianism.

Friedrich Merz, like Mark Carney in Canada, is another programmed globalist technocrat who has no thoughts or ideas of his own, no understanding of war or history, and no feelings for ordinary Germans. He will likely subject the country to further ruin.

