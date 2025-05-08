FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
mimi's avatar
mimi
2h

They have also recently convicted Reiner Fuellmich and have kept him locked up for a civil crime that he didn't even commit.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Corrin Strong's avatar
Corrin Strong
2h

"Germany Embraces Authoritarianism"

Now there's a perennial headline!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
28 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Peter McCullough MD MPH
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture