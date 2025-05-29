The U.S. foreign policy blob hated German Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder’s friendship with Vladimir Putin, and it hated the Nord Stream pipeline as a symbol of Russian-German cooperation and strength. That is why U.S. agents destroyed Nord Stream.

The Germans should understand that no one in the West—apart from a few eccentrics like me who like 19th century German poetry, philosophy, and music—likes them. On the contrary, most Americans, Englishmen, and Frenchman still regard the Germans with loathing and have no regrets about firebombing German women and children and annihilating their beautiful cities that had no military value.

Berlin in the spring of 1945

Chancellor Friedrich Merz is a fool for escalating with Russia with his talk of delivering long range Taurus missiles equipped with MEPHISTO warheads to Ukraine.

The German people should recognize that the U.S. foreign policy blob has been systematically baiting the Russian Bear in Ukraine since at least 2005. The Russian command was finally provoked into taking military action—something the U.S. government would have done years ago if Russia had performed similar baiting anywhere in the Western Hemisphere, never mind on the U.S. border.

For the Germans to now get drawn into war with Russia due to Russia’s annexation of the Donetsk, Kherson, Luhansk and Zaporizhzhia Oblasts would be the most extreme act of folly. I dare say that—just a few years ago—no one would have imagined such a preposterous scenario in their most feverish dreams. Now it appears to be happening.

Since Bismarck retired in 1890, yielding to militarist temptations has always led to Germany’s ruin. I hope the German people will somehow muster the political will to get rid of the moron Merz before their country is ruined once again.

