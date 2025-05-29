FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Truthseeker's avatar
Truthseeker
2h

History has a way of repeating itself

It’s a key feature of narcissism. narcissists have a playbook and when it works- they use it over and over and over and over again- until their victims wisen up and refuse to comply and be dragged into their nonsense any more

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Rusty Shackelford's avatar
Rusty Shackelford
2h

I like the Germans and Germany, but yes, a minority of the West does. I wish them well!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies
33 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Peter McCullough MD MPH
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture