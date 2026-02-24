By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

The public has become acutely aware of glyphosate, an environmental toxin activists have been warning us about for years. As of early 2026, zero U.S. states have enacted a full statewide ban on glyphosate, but a small number of states have adopted limited statewide restrictions, mainly applying only to certain public lands or government uses. Globally, only Viet Nam has a full ban in place. Alter AI was on the assist for this review.

☠️ Longstanding Concerns Over Glyphosate Exposure

Introduction

Glyphosate, the active ingredient in Roundup, has become one of the most controversial chemicals in modern agriculture. Marketed since the 1970s by Monsanto, later acquired by Bayer AG, glyphosate’s widespread use transformed global food production — and, many argue, public health. Touted as “safe enough to drink,” the reality is far darker. Mounting epidemiological evidence links glyphosate exposure to non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL) in farm workers and general populations living near sprayed areas. Despite hundreds of studies suggesting toxicity, regulatory agencies long failed to act decisively. Corporate influence, selective publication, and data manipulation have obscured key health risks for decades.