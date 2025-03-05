As part of an extended reflection on how England managed to stay out of many of the constant wars that were waged on the European Continent, James Madison remarked in a June 29, 1787 debate:

In time of actual war, great discretionary powers are constantly given to the Executive Magistrate. Constant apprehension of war has the same tendency to render the head too large for the body. A standing military force, with an overgrown Executive will not long be safe companions to liberty. The means of defence against foreign danger have been always the instruments of tyranny at home. Among the Romans it was a standing maxim to excite a war, whenever a revolt was apprehended. Throughout all Europe, the armies kept up under the pretext of defending, have enslaved the people.

This is the oldest trick in the political playbook. When the people at home are discontent with their lot and their leaders, their leaders “excite a war” abroad. I was reminded of Madison’s remarks this morning when I saw reports of silly outrage in Britain that J.D. Vance had—without naming the ridiculous Keir Starmer—brushed off the proposition that “20,000 soldiers from some random country that hasn’t fought a war in 20 or 30 years” would maintain a lasting peace in Ukraine.

How dare J.D. Vance speak so disrespectfully about British arms! came the Pavlovian response. Such outrage in Britain is characteristic of how silly, uneducated, and humorless its elites have become in recent years. J.D. Vance is now in the strange position of needing to save the British from themselves.

Back in the late 19th century, British elites were similarly insulted by Bismarck’s dismissive remark if the English army ever invaded Germany from its northern coast, he would have the soldiers arrested. How dare the German Chancellor speak so disparagingly of British arms!

The British people should ask themselves what exactly escalating with Russia by putting British soldiers on the ground in Ukraine would accomplish. Many of the soldiers would get quickly smoked by Russian missiles, whose targeting has become increasingly sophisticated in the last three years. Certainly the British military could respond by hitting the Russians with their own missiles, but what would this achieve apart from escalation to the use of uglier weapons like tactical nukes?

All of this preposterous nonsense is happening at the exact same time that a government advisor is warning that the UK is heading for civil war (click on image below to see the story). This is no coincidence.

James Madison was right. The world could learn so much from the author of the U.S. Constitution. His wisdom has never been more relevant.

