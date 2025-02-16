Gravy Train of NIH "Indirects" Gets Bull-DOGEd
Progressively Growing Extra Costs Tagged to Research Grants Cut Back to 15%
By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
I talked to someone today who has recently received a coveted NIH RO1 grant. Instead of being happy she said she is terrified. Why? Recently, Elon Musk and the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) has trimmed back “indirects” universities and hospitals slap on top of the direct research funded projects. This rate has grown from 15% over decades to >50% at many prestigious medical centers. The current indirect rate at Harvard is 69%.
Research administrative personnel costs have exponentially grown over time creating more bureaucracy with all the policies and procedures put in place to justify those positions, office space, and resources.
The new policy, currently blocked by a federal court, would limit NIH research funding for "indirect costs," or overhead expenses, to 15%, which is far below what most institutions receive.
I think this is a healthy trim for government-funded research in the United States. The public deserves more dollars going to the research itself and less being siphoned off as indirect, poorly justified overhead costs which amount to administrative largess.
Please subscribe to Courageous Discourse as a paying ($5 monthly) or founder member so we can continue to bring you the truth.
Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
President, McCullough Foundation
www.mcculloughfnd.org
As a former fed and contract project officer, I was always outraged at 25% overhead with 15% indirect on top that. Clearly this long overdue. As is reform of the entire contracting process which most likely continues to take cancellation for poor performance virtually impossible.
Peter, you cited NPR without quoting Thomas Jefferson, "“To compel a man to furnish contributions of money for the propagations (sic) of opinions which he disbelieves and abhors, is sinful and tyrannical." And "...all Republican Presidents have recognized that public funding of domestic broadcasts is a mistake. As a 35-year-old lawyer in the Nixon White House, one Antonin Scalia warned that conservatives were being “confronted with a long-range problem of significant social consequences—that is, the development of a government-funded broadcast system similar to the BBC.” (Mandate for Leadership 2025). Can anything espoused by NPR be considered factual?