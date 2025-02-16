By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

I talked to someone today who has recently received a coveted NIH RO1 grant. Instead of being happy she said she is terrified. Why? Recently, Elon Musk and the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) has trimmed back “indirects” universities and hospitals slap on top of the direct research funded projects. This rate has grown from 15% over decades to >50% at many prestigious medical centers. The current indirect rate at Harvard is 69%.

Research administrative personnel costs have exponentially grown over time creating more bureaucracy with all the policies and procedures put in place to justify those positions, office space, and resources.

The new policy, currently blocked by a federal court, would limit NIH research funding for "indirect costs," or overhead expenses, to 15%, which is far below what most institutions receive.

I think this is a healthy trim for government-funded research in the United States. The public deserves more dollars going to the research itself and less being siphoned off as indirect, poorly justified overhead costs which amount to administrative largess.

Thanks for reading Courageous Discourse™ with Dr. Peter McCullough & John Leake! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

Please subscribe to Courageous Discourse as a paying ($5 monthly) or founder member so we can continue to bring you the truth.

Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

President, McCullough Foundation

www.mcculloughfnd.org