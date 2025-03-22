By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

The first GLP-1 receptor agonist, exenatide (Byetta), was approved by the FDA in 2005 for the treatment of type 2 diabetes. Since that time there has been an explosion in numbers of products and expanding indications, particularly for the treatment of obesity.

Here's a more detailed timeline of GLP-1 receptor agonist approvals:

2005: Exenatide (Byetta) was approved by the FDA.

2010: Liraglutide (Victoza) was approved by the FDA.

2012: Extended-release exenatide (Bydureon) was approved for weekly dosing.

2014: Dulaglutide (Trulicity) and albiglutide (Tanzeum) were approved.

2016: Lixisenatide (Lyxumia in Europe, Adlyxin in the United States) was approved.

2017: Semaglutide (Ozempic and oral Rybelsus for diabetes) was approved.

2022: Tirzepatide (Mounjaro for diabetes) was approved.

All of these products are injections that work on the intestines, liver, and pancreas with the exception of oral Rybelsus. While these drugs have safety precautions, I have found them useful in the treatment of diabetes with additional renal and cardiovascular benefits. Many of my patients have asked me if there is a more flexible, patient-controlled product for weight loss which is a personal issue many do not want on full display as a “clinical problem” in the office.

The Wellness Company introduced DROP in 2025 as an easy to administer oral solution to the problem of excess weight leveraging the power of triple-receptor agonism with retatrutide. This peptide has been encapsulated in liposomes with polysaccharides to make it water-miscible and protect it from stomach acid while minimizing first pass clearance from the liver. For healthy individuals, oral peptide supplements are less likely to cause serious side effects because they are similar to the peptides present in everyday foods.

Retatrutide (LY3437943) is an agonist of the glucose-dependent insulinotropic polypeptide, glucagon-like peptide 1, and glucagon receptors. Its dose–response relationships with respect to side effects, safety, and efficacy for the treatment of obesity are not fully known as an injectable product, however the data suggest it is more powerful than it’s predecessors.

DROP is an oral dropper or topical application of retatrutide that is used daily and can be adjusted to individual lifestyles and eating patterns. Control over food urges and hunger gives the power back to patients in a nutritional supplement. If you have been considering GLP drugs but have been looking for an alternative that keeps the issue personal, consider DROP from The Wellness Company.

Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Chief Scientific Officer, The Wellness Company

