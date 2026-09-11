FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™)

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John Day MD's avatar
John Day MD
13mEdited

Everybody at every level warned Netanyahu, but it was his genocide plan to begin with, so he had to play dumb.

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Barbara's avatar
Barbara
8mEdited

Were you aware that Haaretz is well-known as an ultra-liberal outlet that constantly attacks conservative leaders in Israel? This source attempts to interfere in the nation's election outcomes much like the propaganda left media in our country is waging war against U.S. leaders and our elections via "anonymous tips", biased or false reporting, etc.?

On Sept. 9, 2026, ArutzSheva reported that "Likud demands an investigation into the newspaper and three of its writers over allegations that senior PA official Mohammed Dahlan was involved in the publication of a false report."

The report goes on to say: "The Likud party is demanding an investigation into the Haaretz newspaper and the journalists behind a report claiming that approximately a week and a half before October 7, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu received a warning from the president of the United Arab Emirates regarding Hamas’s intentions.

The real affair that has been uncovered over the past two days is blatant foreign interference in Israel’s elections. It has emerged that the person behind the false report in Haaretz is senior Palestinian official Mohammed Dahlan, who is based in the Emirates," the party said in a statement issued Wednesday evening."

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