Angelica Stabile reported on Fox News October 10, 2025 that a recent review by Mayer Brezis, a professor at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, was published in The Journal of Clinical Psychiatry, arguing that there is now enough evidence to mark depression, anxiety and suicidality as genuine risks of the the popular drug finasteride used for hair loss.

Concerns were raised in several studies as early as 2002. Four studies indicating a “significant increase” in depression, anxiety and suicidal behavior with finasteride were published between 2017 and 2023.

In 2011, the FDA reportedly acknowledged depression as a potential side effect of finasteride, and conceded suicidality in 2022.

Organon, formerly part of Merck, is the manufacturer of Propecia and Proscar, two finasteride products. The company provided this statement to Fox News Digital.

Organon stands behind the safety and efficacy of its finasteride products. Regulatory agencies around the world thoroughly reviewed the safety and efficacy data for these medicines before their approval, and they, together with Organon, have continued to review additional safety and efficacy data in the decades that these products have been on the market as part of the rigorous, routine post-marketing surveillance process.

Brezis M. Failing Public Health Again? Analytical Review of Depression and Suicidality From Finasteride. J Clin Psychiatry. 2025 Sep 22;86(4):25nr15862. doi: 10.4088/JCP.25nr15862. PMID: 41004169.