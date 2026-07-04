By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Happy birthday America! The proper term for America’s 250th birthday (the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence in 2026) is the Semiquincentennial. Other terms you may see include: America250 — the official branding used by the national commemorative organization. [america250.org] 250th Anniversary of American Independence — a plain-language description. Less common alternatives are: Sestercentennial and Quarter Millennium.

I searched AI to bring to perspective on our progress:

American contribution

Huge impact on health

Technically demonstrable and reproducible

Less dependent on debates about specific interventions or disease narratives

My “America at 250” medical achievements list would be:

What’s striking is that the biggest improvements in life expectancy often came not from a drug or vaccine, but from clean water, sewage systems, food safety, isolation practices, and public-health organization. Many historians of medicine argue that those public-health advances contributed more to mortality reduction than most individual therapies.

For a Semiquincentennial presentation, a nice framing would be:

1776: Doctors could watch you suffer. 1826: Doctors could sometimes help. 1876: Doctors began to understand disease. 1926: Doctors could cure some diseases. 1976: Doctors could perform many life saving surgeries. 2026: Doctors can analyze disease at the genetic level and use thousands of drugs and perform hundreds of procedures.

The Wellness Company is Here and Now

Born in the crucible of the pandemic in 2022, The Wellness Company has emerged as the the leader of the health freedom movement with health and wellness education, nutriceuticals, supplements, compounded pharmaceuticals, peptides, medical emergency kits, and telemedicine. With a national contract for Medicare Care Management, Wellness Care is leading the field with health innovations for our seniors designed to keep them healthy and out of the hospital. We have embraced AI and are using evidence-based evaluations of our products to guide future development and messaging to our rapidly growing base of customers.

Happy Fourth of July!

Sincerely yours,

Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Chief Scientific Officer, The Wellness Company