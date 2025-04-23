Harry Sisson, who is frequently styled as a social media influencer for young Democrats, just posted the above report on X. Note that it received 685K views and 5.4 thousand likes.

For the last four years I have suspected that Democrat Party PR people have been running a PSYOP to ascertain just how stupid their dedicated followers are. While coronating Kamala Harris as their presidential candidate for the 2024 election was the largest and most bizarre test of its kind, Harry Sisson’s tweet may never be surpassed in its scientific precision in proving the prodigious and incurable stupidity of his followers.

His tweet is the equivalent of an unfaithful husband face-timing his wife while he is in bed with his mistress and telling her that the naked woman lying next to him is his secretary doing some administrative work.

A simple Google search would have turned up the following video of Vice President Vance visiting Pope Francis on Easter. After Vance says, “Happy Easter,” the Vatican interpreter says something to the Pope in a hushed tone, but clearly audible are the words anche buona Pasqua — “also Happy Easter.”

The incident reminds me of a lady in my mother’s book club who has dutifully gotten every COVID-19 mRNA booster shot and repeatedly contracted COVID-19 over the same period. She believes the vaccine works because her doctor told her that it works. His assurance supersedes her repeated experience that it doesn’t work.

