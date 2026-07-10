On vacation in Altaussee in the Austrian Alps, I have been thinking about the SPECTRE crime syndicate that James Bond contended with, starting in Ian Fleming’s 1961 novel Thunderball.

Fleming introduced SPECTRE—the Special Executive for Counter-intelligence, Terrorism, Revenge, and Extortion—to replace the earlier SMERSH (a real Soviet counter-intelligence organization) because he feared the Cold War might thaw, thereby making state-sponsored villains obsolete.

The 2015 Bond film SPECTRE featured a key scene shot at the Jagdhaus Seewiese here in Altaussee. I found this satisfying, as I have many fond memories of having lunch at the Jagdhaus.

For those who don’t remember SPECTRE, the film reboots the character of Ernst Stavro Blofeld, whose real name is Franz Oberhauser. Following of the death of Bond’s parents when he was eleven, he was raised by Franz’s father, Hannes, and the two boys grew up together in the Austrian Alps. Upon reaching maturity, Franz embarked on a lifelong path of evil, while Bond joined the Royal Navy and later MI6.

After infiltrating a SPECTRE meeting in Rome, Bond realizes that his foster brother is running the crime syndicate. He then tracks down his old opponent Mr. White at the Jagdhaus, who has apparently developed a conscience and attempted to leave SPECTRE to no avail. The long arm of the organization has caught up with him and clandestinely poisoned him with thallium.

In the following pivotal scene at the Jagdhaus, Mr. White tells Bond that “he” (meaning Oberhauser and SPECTRE) is everywhere.”

Bond promise’s to protect Mr. White’s daughter, Dr. Madeleine Swann — a psychiatrist who works at the Hoffler Clinic (also in the Austrian Alps) in exchange for revealing SPECTRE’s workings.

With Swann’s help, Bond discovers that SPECTRE is behind numerous global tragedies and is orchestrating terrorist attacks to legitimize the “Nine Eyes” global surveillance program, which would grant the organization unchecked access to the world’s intelligence.

Contemplating the global, lockstep pandemic response that ruthlessly crushed any and all dissidents in every country reminded me of SPECTRE. Last night we had dinner at a restaurant across the lake from the Jagdhaus with Dr. Andreas Sönnichsen—former Professor of General Medicine and Head of the Department of General and Family Medicine at the Medical University of Vienna.

In 2020-2021, Professor Sönnichsen publicly questioned many elements of the official (global, lockstep) pandemic response, especially the rationale and safety the COVID-19 mass vaccination program. As a result, he was—exactly like Dr. Peter McCullough at his major university medical center in Dallas—fired, sued, and relentlessly persecuted. In the following video, they speak about their eerily similar experience, even though they were in different countries, 5,000 miles apart.

The globalist Bio-Pharmaceutical Complex is everywhere. It has infiltrated every medical university, hospital system, state health authority, and mainstream media corporation. It is an organized crime syndicate that strongly resembles SPECTRE.

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