FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™)

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ICN.PRESS's avatar
ICN.PRESS
3hEdited

covid-19 was and still is a military operation linked to transhumanism, global currency reset, mass control and keep the power on masses and governments.

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hartmut glossmann's avatar
hartmut glossmann
5h

Dear John,happy Birthday! Your writing is always fascinating and the location with SPECTRE in the background is speaking for itself.Greetings to Peter and Andreas and the unkown person raising a glass of white wine.

Yours

Hartmut

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