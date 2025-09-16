By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

An infant in my family circle developed an unusual cardiac fibroid tumor in the left ventricle requiring urgent surgery in 2024. The histology was bizarre with mixed fibrotic and neoplastic changes. I urged for tissue staining of the tumor for SARS-CoV-2 Spike protein as well as qPCR for COVID-19 vaccine mRNA possibly transferred to the baby from the vaccinated parents. These were not done and the doctors were baffled. The infant’s course was complicated by a large thrombus that developed in the right atrium requiring anticoagulation with rivaroxaban for one year. Given the degree of anticoagulation used for cardiac surgery, this was distinctly unusual and suspicious for Spike protein induced thrombosis. Fortunately there were no bleeding events and thus far, there is no evidence of metastatic disease.

The baby’s histology report read as follows:

The histologic features are not characteristic of a well defined entity, but suggest a differential diagnosis of hypocellular variant of inflammatory myofibroblastic tumor (IMT), myofibroma, cardiac fibroma, or atypical cardiac myxoma. Immunophenotypically, the lesional cells show robust reactivity for myoid markers (SMA and HHF-35/MSA) as well as calretinin. Notably, calretinin is typically expressed in cardiac myxoma, but can also be strongly expressed in myoid neoplasms (Barak et al, Am J Surg Path 2012). Conversely, myoid markers can be expressed in cardiac myxoma (AFIP Atlas of Tumor Pathology, Vol 22).

Mitrofanova L, Makarov I, Goncharova E, Makarova T, Starshinova A, Kudlay D, Shlaykhto E. High Risk of Heart Tumors after COVID-19. Life (Basel). 2023 Oct 20;13(10):2087. doi: 10.3390/life13102087. PMID: 37895467; PMCID: PMC10608002.

Mitrofanova et al reported a jump in similar cardiac tumors over the course of the pandemic:

A 1.5-fold increase in the number of heart tumors by 2023 was observed, with a statistically significant increase in the number of myxomas. There was no correlation with vaccination (Sputnik V, Sputnik Light, and Epivaccorona), and no significant differences were found between patients from 2016-2019 and 2021-2023 in terms of gender, age, and cardiac rhythm disorders. Morphological examination revealed the expression of spike SARS-CoV-2 in tumor cells, endothelial cells, and macrophages in 10 out of 11 heart tumors.

When assessed, most tumors were loaded with Spike protein. This is greatly concerning for the possibility of Spike protein itself being oncogenic or working to inhibit tumor suppressor systems allowing turbo-cancers to advance. The authors declare no relationship with vaccination, however there was a considerable overlap between SARS-CoV-2 infection and vaccination. The Sputnik V vaccine (also known as Gam-COVID-Vac) is a two-dose viral vector vaccine developed by the Gamaleya Research Institute in Russia. The Sputnik Light vaccine is a single-dose Sputnik V. EpiVacCorona is a peptide-based COVID-19 vaccine developed by the Vector Institute in Russia. In contrast to other vaccines that use a viral vector or messenger RNA, this vaccine was created using artificially synthesized short fragments of the SARS-CoV-2 viral Spike protein.

EMB=endomyocardial biopsy

This paper strongly suggests all pathologic specimens for suspected neoplasm should be stained for Spike and qPCR done for COVID-19 vaccine mRNA.

