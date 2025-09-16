FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
AMV's avatar
AMV
2h

In my heart and soul, I believe the evil & deception of fearing people into an unproven & dangerous covid jab is a huge crime against humanity. We are witnessing the results everywhere, from newborns to the elderly, injury and death are rampant. Intentionally spreading false information and lies to cause immense harm is pure evil! May all involved rot in hell! 👿 🔥I’d like to see them in prison prior. Criminals!!!!!!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
James Bryson's avatar
James Bryson
2hEdited

The Creator is a God of justice.

Co-conspirators, government, corporate, and medical establishment “functionaries" on the take, will see justice in this world, or the next.

Those who, for greed and vanity, harm children and babies deserve the “millstone”.

See Matthew 18:6

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Peter McCullough MD MPH
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture