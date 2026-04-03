FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)

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Becky Davie's avatar
Becky Davie
2d

He was fired because he ignored vaccine injured soldiers' plea for help. Specifically a female soldier permanently disabled due to the mandated covid vaccine who is now quadriplegic. She was stripped of her military insurance and kicked out of the military and incurred over $90K in medical debt and reached out to him multiple times to no avail. He deserved to be fired.

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Mike Fein's avatar
Mike Fein
2d

Can I unsubscribe from Leake and still retain the other Focal Points authors? I am here for medicine not politics.

thanks.

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