By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

The media is buzzing with Secretary of Health and Human Services, Robert F. Kennedy, Jr, and his latest, bold move—firing all 17 members of the CDC Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices. Few are asking what the impact would be if any, with new new ACIP committee.

In 2014 Smith et al described the ever-increasing web of biases and conflicts-of-interest that have developed over the evolution of the committee.